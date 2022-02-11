Former Clonmel Mayor laid to rest

Former Mayor of Clonmel Seán Nyhan was laid to rest today (Friday).

The Fine Gael politician served as Mayor on four occasions and a special meeting of Clonmel Borough was held this morning as a tribute to him.

Seán’s son Brendan, district councillors, Cathaoirleach Councillor Marie Murphy, Chief Executive Joe MacGrath, former mayors and others joined together at Clonmel Town Hall to remember Seán as a ‘true gentleman’ and a giant of politics.

The official robes were donned and the meeting started with a prayer and ended with a minute’s silence.

Mayor of Clonmel, Councillor Michael Murphy described Seán as a family man first and foremost and a ‘giant of local Government.’

He spoke of how Seán gave over 36 years service to the local authority in Clonmel and over ten years to Tipperary County Council.

“He was held in the highest regard by his colleagues and brought knowledge and distinction to his political career.”

Councillor Murphy spoke about Seán’s love of greyhound racing, his active involvement with St Vincent de Paul and his pride and love for gardening.

“He was one of nature’s gentlemen, big hearted and generous – a huge loss to all who knew him.”

Seán was a mentor to the current mayor and encouraged him to enter politics initially.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Councillor Marie Murphy spoke about Seán’s service as both a teacher and a councillor.

Chief Executive Joe MacGrath spoke of the valuable and enduring legacy Seán left behind.

Deputy Mayor of Clonmel, Councillor John Fitzgerald said that today was one of profound sadness. He spoke of how he hailed from the farthest part of West Tipperary, but embraced Clonmel as his home and was admired greatly.

Leas Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Siobhán Ambrose poignantly pointed out that this is the third former mayor, including her own father Tom, who has passed away in the past year.

“We remember a fallen councillor, one of our own. He was a great colleague and Fine Gael have really lost a huge leader.

“I want to pay tribute to Seán the politician, Seán the education and Seán the family man.”

Councillor Richie Molloy told those in Clonmel Town Hall about how much they as young councillors learned from Seán and he lamented how the ‘great giants of politics are slipping away.’

Councillor Pat English described the former mayor as a true gentleman and Councillor Niall Dennehy said he always had great dignity.

There were further tributes from council officials, former Mayors, former council officials and the resounding impression was of a man who was greatly respected, didn’t waste any time at meetings and really listened to what people had to say.

May he rest in peace.