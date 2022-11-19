The Flood Relief works at Marlfield have been rescheduled

It was hoped that the alleviation measures would be completed in the Clonmel District before the end of the year, however, engineers have told local representatives that they have had to postpone the plan.

This follows an urgent issues that occurred in recent months at Griffith Avenue where there was flooding at a house and the funds were diverted from the Marlfield works to cover it.

Councillors were assured that intention is to proceed with the relief works in 2023 subject to funding being granted.