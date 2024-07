One of Munster’s largest fleadh ceoil events will take place in Thurles next week.

Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan will commence next Wednesday until Saturday and around 3,000 competitors will descend on the Mid Tipp town.

Although its only four days of competition, events will be taking place across the week including dancing, music, singing and storytelling.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Munster Fleadh committee member, Dan Harty said there are also many impromptu events.