Fitzgerald steps aside but says family name will live on in Tipperary politics

Michael Fitzgerald says he hopes his family name lives on in Tipperary politics after he steps down as a county councillor.

The Fine Gael local representative will not be running in the 2024 local elections but he says he will be on the campaign trail this June.

His brother John Fitzgerald will be running for election for the first time after being co-opted to take Senator Garret Ahearn’s seat on the local authority.

Michael says he’ll be glad to repay the favour for all the support he’s had from his brother over the years.