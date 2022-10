Finalists in this year’s Tipperary senior camogie championship have been confirmed.

Drom-Inch earned their fourth county title in a row, after defeating Éire ÓG Annacarthy in a scoreline of 4-9 to 15 points.

Cashel King Cormacs and Clonoulty/Rossmore met in the other semi-final, with Clonoulty/Rossmore taking the win by just one point 1-13 to 1-12.