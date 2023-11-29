FG Cllr Noel Coonan confirms he will not seek re-election to Tipperary County Council

Fine Gael Councillor Noel J Coonan is calling time on a political career that’s spanned more than three decades.

Cllr Coonan was first elected to the county council in 1991 and has also served in the Seanad as well as twice being elected to the Dáil.

He’s decided not to run in the local elections next year.

He says he broke the news to his local party members at a meeting in Templemore on Tuesday evening.

”I informed the local members last night of Fine Gael at a meeting in Templemore I had come to the end of my time as a public representative, that I wouldn’t be going forward in the June for the June elections or seeking a nomination.

”And I did that so the party would have an opportunity for finding a new

candidate and I’ve been encouraging candidates to come forward because I think there’s a great opportunity there for somebody to represent the area and even to go on and consider running for national election.

Cllr Coonan has told TippFM News: ”I first was elected to the Council in 1991 and that’s going on 33 years now. I’ve given 33 years of service to the public. I think it’s time to afford a new person an opportunity to bring forward fresh ideas and fresh thinking. I think I’ve done my service and as you will appreciate I think there’s a shelf-life to everything and you know there are things that I want to do in life. I’ve dedicated myself fully and completely to politics over the last 30 years and I just want to turn to other matters now.