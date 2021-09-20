Fethard walkway project to get funding boost

Significant funding is coming Tipperary’s way from the National Transport Authority.

The Fethard Walkway project is to receive in excess of €276,000 as one of the Active Travel projects approved for funding.

The money has become available as other projects, which had been approved across the country are not proceeding.

Local Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn says the Fethard project will now benefit from this.

“The councils put forward projects that could come in at the end of the year and Tipperary County Council had the walkway in Fethard put in for €276,111 and that has been successful.

“This is really positive news, along with the work being done at the moment in relation to Fethard Town Park. It will work nicely in redeveloping that town park and also having a walkway around the town.”