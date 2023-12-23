Festive feeling building in Nenagh as town prepares for tractor run

The festive feeling is building up across Tipperery this weekend but there’s a special event on in Nenagh for anyone looking to get into the Christmas spirit.

The Christmas Tractorrun is on this evening with a market, a funfair, and the popular Nenagh Polar Express for everyone in the family to enjoy.

The Tractors will be parading through the town from six o’clock.

There will be plenty of viewing points to accommodate the very young & not so very young along the two mile route on the Old Dublin Rd into Nenagh.

Arriving in Nenagh at 6pm CTN the goes up to the top of McDonagh Street and turns left to travel the length of Pearse Street.

At the Market Cross they left onto Kenyon Street and at FBD goes right up Stafford Street to finish at Nenagh Mart where everyone will get the opportunity to meet the Agricultural Contractors of North Tipperary & friends.