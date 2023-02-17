Feline favourites in Thurles this weekend

The Midland Cat Club hold their first show in Thurles since 2020 with around 80 cats from across the country taking part with top judges from the UK judging this glamorous feline beauty contest.

Clonmel based Louise Garcia will be exhibiting three Tipperary bred Persians – she explains what people can expect on Sunday.

“It’s not quite the same as with a dog show in as much as we don’t parade the cats around because they’re not very amenable to that. So the cats are penned and you can walk past and see each cat in its pen. The judges have a trolley and a steward will bring each cat out onto the trolley to judge it in the morning before the public come in.

“But later in the day we have Best in Show judging where a select few cats will be passed across the table in front of the audience and panel of judges will decide the best cat in each section and then the overall Best in Show.”

The show opens to the public from 12.30pm until 5 at the Presentation Sports Complex in Thurles.