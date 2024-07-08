Fears for the Future of Tipperary Childcare Facilities

There are fears for the future of childcare facilities in Tipperary.

One provider in Clonmel, has opted to come out of the Government funded core funding scheme because it is no longer financially viable.

The scheme itself, prevents the provider from increasing prices while in the system.

There are warnings that more facilities could follow if issues within the scheme are not addressed.

Tipperary Senator Garret Ahearn spoke on Tipp Today about the Clonmel case and said that the center had to withdraw from the scheme because it wasn’t financially viable. He warned that this is only the first who will be forced to make this decision.