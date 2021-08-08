Family of four rescued from cruiser ran aground near Terryglass Harbour

A family of four have been rescued from a cruiser that ran aground in Co Tipperary last night.

The alarm was raised just before 9pm when the Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI to attend the vessel close to Terryglass Harbour.

A boat owner in the harbour had also boarded the vessel when he had seen them in difficulty.

It was stuck on rocks and the lifeboat was launched and took the passengers onboard – they were all safe and unharmed.

The lifeboat took the cruiser off the rocks and into the safe water where the drives and rudders were found to be in working order, allowing the cruiser to make it’s own way back to Terryglass Harbour.

Aoife Kennedy, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI, advises water users to ‘check the weather forecast for inland lakes and plan your passage to arrive at safe harbour before nightfall.’