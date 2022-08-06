Failure to fully utilise facilities at Our Lady’s Hospital in Cashel remains huge issue locally

The failure to fully utilise the facilities at Our Lady’s Hospital in Cashel remains a huge issue for local people.

The facility currently has as a Minor Injuries Unit and also houses residents from St Patrick’s Hospital while they await the construction of a new 60 bed unit there.

Speaking on Tipp Today former County Councillor and Health Forum member Tom Wood says HSE management have lost touch with the day to day operations of hospitals

“You don’t have that feeling that people are really on the ground – they’re on another level altogether.

“If you only had the basic services that people wanted in a town like Cashel look at the pressures it would take off of the hospital in Clonmel.

“The whole system – they come out with this three year plan for this and everything now you hear at every level you hear at every level is a three year plan for x, y and z. The whole thing needs to be scrapped at this stage.”