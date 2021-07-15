Fáilte Ireland approve funding for outdoor dining facilities in Clonmel

The Clonmel Borough District has received a welcome funding boost towards weather-proofing and outdoor dining infrastructure.

They were awarded €114,000 by Fáilte Ireland and a covered area in East Lane has been proposed.

There are also grants of up to €4,000 available to businesses towards outdoor seating.

Mayor of Clonmel Michael Murphy said this will be a great help for businesses given the current restrictions.

“It’s very important, I suppose, in the context, of re-imagining our town centre and creating that atmosphere, facilitating outdoor dining around the town.

“I do know that the council now, having received that grant, are going to look at ways to improve and re-imagine our town centre.”

He added that the €4,000 grant is great for anyone in the hospitality sector to help them with infrastructure to facilitate or improve an outdoor dining experience.