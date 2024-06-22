Extension for Borrisokane National School given Green Light

Borrisokane National School has been approved for an extension.

The Department of Education has confirmed initial project approval for the work.

They are planning a reconfiguration of an existing space to provide a new classroom for children with special needs.

There will also ne a new soft play area, as well as a new mainstream classroom.

Newly-elected Cllr Ryan O’Meara said:

“I am delighted to see this Government, through Minister Norma Foley, approving these building works today for Borrisokane NS. It is a priority for me that the Nenagh – Borrisokane – Lower Ormond area receives as much funding as possible for education, to provide the space and facilities needed for local children.”