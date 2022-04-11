Eviction of Local Muay Thai club for refugee accommodation done ‘behind our backs’

A local Muay Thai club owner says the decision to use their base as refugee accommodation was done behind their backs.

Dylan Meagher, owner and head coach of Courage Muay Thai in Clonmel found out late last week that after 13 years in the hall at the Clonmel Town FC sports club they were being evicted.

The club was excluded from discussions around the proposal to convert the hall into accommodation for refugees, leaving them with no base and no relocation plan.

Dylan says that while he supports anything that aids the arrival of Ukrainian refugees to Ireland the building is unsuitable and is coming at the expense of the club.

The local hall is currently inhabitable with no heating, sewage system, or electricity, as well as an unsuitable roof.

Dylan says that they were excluded from all discussions by the Clonmel Town Board and they have no intention of returning to the premises after securing a location elsewhere :

“We are totally done the bridge has been burned on our behalf. We have been there for 13 years total, I always thought we had a good relationship and they always assured us that as long as we were there we were sound that was our home, we would have been all for it I would have voiced these grievances with the people involved in this decision had we been included in the conversation. But, now I believe the bridge has been burned and we’re not going to go back there ever again. ”

In addition to this Dylan says that the hall’s conditions would make for inhumane living standards, with no sewage system, electricity, heating, and poor roofing.

Therefore, he says that even though they are now elsewhere he will continue to campaign to see refugees housed in an appropriate accommodation.