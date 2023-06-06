Essential over-night restrictions in place for Galtee and Fethard Regional Water Supply Schemes

There will be essential overnight restrictions put in place for the Rosgreen area on the Galtee and Fethard Regional Water Supply Schemes.

In a statement to Tipp FM, Uisce Éireann has announced that customers in Rosegreen, Rathmacarthy, Rathsallagh, Tullamain, Lowesgreen, Stephenstown, Ballyduagh, Rathordan and surrounding areas will experience low pressure and/or outages.

This also applies to Silverfort, Foulkstown, Coleraine, Rathclough, and surrounding areas.

The restrictions are being imposed to help water levels refill to a satisfactory level overnight in order to maintain daytime supplies.

This comes following high demand for water combined with ongoing low rainfall levels, resulting in local reservoirs depleting.

These restrictions will be in place from 8pm tonight for the Galtee Supply and 10pm for the Fethard Supply, and both restrictions will end at 8am tomorrow.

There are a number of easy steps people can take to reduce their water usage during the hot weather, including: