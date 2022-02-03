Enrolment to begin this month for much changed school scene in Nenagh

Enrolment will begin later this month for a significantly changed primary education landscape in Nenagh

Before Christmas, it was announced that St Mary’s Junior Boys School would become the co-ed eight-year Nenagh Community National School, to be divested from the Diocese of Killaloe to Tipperary ETB.

St Mary’s Primary School and CBS Primary School will also become co-ed, welcoming boys and girls.

Enrolment to all three schools is scheduled to start later in February.

Bishop of Killaloe, Fintan Monahan, has been speaking to Tipp FM:

“As a diocese, and many other dioceses in the country, we’ve been looking to divest a number of schools into the future to represent the fact that we’re now multi-cultural and multi-denominational.

“Not everybody wants Catholic education and we recognise that. And we’ve been looking around for possibilities of some divestment.

“The vast majority of people are very happy with the Catholic schools around, but if you look at the 150 schools in the diocese, there’s very little option apart from Catholic schools.”