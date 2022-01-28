Windfarm planned for 1,000 acre site near Bay Lough

Plans for a windfarm on the Knockmealdown Mountains on the Tipp – Waterford border have been submitted to An Bord Pleanala.
The proposals from EM Power are for a 400 hectare – or almost 1,000 acre – site in the Dyrick Hill area near Bay Lough and The Vee.
It is made up of farmland, forestry and upland heath.
The submission made to An Bord Pleanala as a Strategic Infrastructure Development is for 12 turbines with a combined output of approximately 74.4 megawatts.
The case is due to be decided by May 17th next.