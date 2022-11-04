West Tipp village hoping to become Native Irish Bee Conservation Area

A West Tipperary village is being proactive by hosting a meeting today on Bee Conservation.

The “Protection of the Native Irish Honey Bee, Bill 2021 is currently making its way through the Seanad.

Organisers from the Cappawhite Community Centre are hoping to make sure Cappawhite and wider area is designated a “Native Irish Bee Conservation Area”.

Professor John Breen from University of Limerick will address the meeting on the importance of Bees and the impact on pollination and biodiversity

The event starts at 12 noon and is open to everyone.