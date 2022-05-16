Upperchurch windfarm gets the go ahead

Full planning permission has been granted for the construction of the windfarm in Upperchurch.

The windfarm will now proceed to construction and will increase the amount of renewable energy produced in the locality.

Local TD Jackie Cahill says this windfarm will pump €500,000 into the local community per annum and it will also see over 50 local families directly benefitting from the windfarm.

Deputy Cahill welcomed the announcement stating that this has been a long awaited development.

“As I’ve said on a number of occasions it will be like a small industry for a rural parish.

“Also in our battle for renewable energy and reducing our emissions from agriculture this windfarm will have a huge part.”