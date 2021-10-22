TUS Thurles campus to lead in international research project

The Thurles campus of the Technological University of the Shannon is leading an international programme to help achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

They’re co-ordinating the ‘REMARKABLE’ project, which has secured €1.7 million in EU funding to work with universities and energy agencies in six other European countries.

One of the aims is to develop leadership capacity in each of the seven countries to deliver step change progress towards carbon neutrality.

Dean of Flexible Learning at TUS Thurles, Séamus Hoyne says each of the countries can learn from each other.

“The upper Austria region that we’re working with would have huge focus on bio-mass and bio-energy and now developing into the heat pump market.

“I suppose Sweden and the Nordic countries would always be seen as leaders in terms of climate action and renewable energy development.

“In Croatia – a very similar sized country to Ireland – but really developing its energy infrastructure and they’re looking to learn from ourselves.”