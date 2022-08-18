Tree planting ceremony as part of Heritage Week

A number of apple trees donated to Tipperary Tidy Towns will be planted later today.

As part of Heritage Week councillor Annemarie Ryan has arranged for three to be in Pearse Park, as a gesture of appreciation for what residents are doing to improve the area.

Everyone is invited to join the community event at the Knockanrawley Resource Centre with things getting under way at 5pm.

The Tidy Towns committee hope that this will pay a small tribute to the work of all involved including their Junior Litter Pickers.