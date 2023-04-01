Tipperary schools join ‘One Million Trees’ campaign

Schools across Tipperary have taken part in a nationwide initiative to plant a million trees.

Self-Help Africa’s ‘One Million Trees’ campaign, which aims to combat climate change, saw 300 schools across Ireland planting trees.

Locally, trees were planted at Grange NS in Clonmel, Rossmore NS, Botherlahan NS in Cashel, Bunscoil NíCathrach in Cahir, Killenane NS in Thurles, and Hollyford NS.

The planting of the trees in the local school grounds helps support a wider initiative to plant trees in Africa and highlights the impact that climate change is having on poor and vulnerable communities on the African continent.