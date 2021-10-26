Tipperary County Council working towards zero energy rating for council houses

This week is EU Sustainable Energy Week and Tipperary County Council’s senior architect Liam Ryan explained how the houses they are building save so much energy.

He told Tipp FM that the houses are equipped with thermal properties, are well insulated, with good natural ventilation and solar panels to heat the water.

“The goal over the next few years, is that everything would be near zero energy rated.

“At the county council at the moment for instance, we have over 400 houses under construction up and down the county and all of them have designed to be nearly zero energy rated.”

The interview with Liam Ryan is part of Tipp FM’s Energy Week in association with Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Energy Agency and the full interview and a dedicated Energy Week podcast are available to listen to here; https://tippfm.com/podcasts/tipp-today/energy-week-podcast/