Tipperary businesses in the hunt for SEAI awards

Three Tipperary-based businesses have been shortlisted as finalists in the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland Energy Awards 2022.

Flying the flag for the Premier are ‘Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative CLG’, ‘SOLA Energy Solutions’ and ‘Electric Ireland Superhomes’

The annual awards recognise and reward excellence in sustainable energy in business, communities, research, buildings, renewables and the public sector.

A total of 33 applicants across 10 categories have been shortlisted.

The winners will be announced at the national awards ceremony in October.

For more information on the SEAI Energy Awards 2022 and full details on the finalist’s projects, visit www.seai.ie/energyawards