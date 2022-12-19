Tipperary is to benefit from share of €68 million funding boost

Eight counties in all will be supported by the Just Transition Fund allocation.

Thurles and Carrick on Suir are the Tipp locations while Laois, Westmeath, Offaly, Longford, Roscommon, Galway and Kildare will also benefit

Ireland’s Territorial Just Transition Plan sets out the impacts on the territory most negatively affected by the move away from fossil fuels and identifies the development needs and priorities for the territory – to address these negative impacts.

A public consultation on the draft Territorial Just Transition Plan took place earlier this year, to provide all stakeholders with an opportunity to contribute to the plan.