Tipp councillor wants Energy Retrofit Scheme reorganised to target bigger problems

The Energy Retrofit Scheme should be reorganised to target bigger housing problems first.

That’s according to Carrick-on-Suir councillor Davy Dunne who says the scheme should target the “low hanging fruits first”.

The Sinn Fein councillor is calling on Tipperary County Council to audit all it’s housing stock and to prioritise those that need urgent work to increase their energy efficiency.

He says that if a person has a leaky roof on their house and aren’t in a position to fix it, then the insulation they would be eligible for under the scheme won’t make a difference to the efficiency of their house:

“I have a major problem with the energy refit scheme from the government in that I thought they should’ve done the low hanging fruit first.

“So all open fires should be replaced by stoves, windows and doors should’ve been done next, and then roofs should’ve been done as well, because I’m coming across a number of constituents that have leaky roofs, can’t fix them, not in a position to replace the roofs, and if you don’t have a good roof, no matter how insulated your house is, it’s going to be damp.”