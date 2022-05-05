Questions asked about draw on network to charge electric vehicles

A former ESB worker in Tipperary has questioned the suitability of the network to charge electric vehicles.

With the sale of electric powered cars increasing rapidly the demand for home charging points will also spiral.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Luke said if too many people try to charge their car at the same time it could cause problems.

“You’d need a 30amp miniature circuit breaker or a 30 amp fuse to charge up your car.

“I live in a place here in Cahir and there’s nine houses – we’re fed off the one transformer.

“You’re talking about a fuse rating down there of maybe 300 amps – now if you’re talking 30amps to charge your car and you have ten houses charging their car at exactly the same time then your fuse down at the transformer is going to blow.”