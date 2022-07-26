Overflowing bins need to be addressed near the Rock

A local councillor has expressed concern about overflowing bins at one of Tipp’s historical landmarks.

Cllr. Declan Burgess told the monthly meeting of Tipp-Cashel-Cahir Municipal District that there has been an ongoing issue of bins overflowing with rubbish at the Rock of Cashel.

He said the problem is worse at weekends and by Sunday the bins are at maximum capacity which could affect tourism to the landmark.

The Fine Gael councillor says there should be a conscious effort to improve bin emptying as it is “not a good look for visitors”.