MSD leading the way on renewable energy

Ireland’s largest self-generation solar project has commenced operations in Tipperary.

The development on a 7.5 hectare site at MSD Ireland’s plant at Ballydine near Kilsheelan will mean that up to 20% of the sites energy requirements are now coming from renewable energy sources.

The healthcare company is one of Tipperary’s biggest employers – it also has operations in Cork, Meath, Carlow and Dublin. In all the US giant employs 2,800 staff across its Irish operations.

MSD Ballydine, working with ESB’s Smart Energy Services, has built the 7.3 Megawatt ground mounted solar PV array to support the site in significantly reducing its carbon footprint

The annual CO2 reduction from the solar PV is equivalent to over 865,000 litres of Diesel which means a carbon saving equivalent to removing 1,200 diesel cars from Irish roads.