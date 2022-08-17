Miss Tipperary organises clean-up in Dromineer

Miss Tipperary led a clean-up on Dromineer Beach amid last weekend’s heatwave.

Thousands gathered on beaches across the country during the hot weather, with many leaving behind their rubbish and waste.

Borrisoleigh’s Megan Kelly assembled her friends and family to do a tidy up at the North Tipp beach as part of a nationwide beach and waterway clean-up across Ireland.

The volunteering initiative, organised by the Miss Ireland finalists, ties in with the over-arching theme for the 75th jubilee of the competition that has an emphasis on the environment and global citizenship.

The winner will be crowned on August 20th at the Royal Theatre, Castlebar in Mayo.