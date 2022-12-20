McGrath: Electric Ireland more like Grinch than Santa

The announcement by Electric Ireland to give its customers a €50 credit in 2023 and forgo its profits has been described as derisory by a Tipperary TD.

It will apply to 1.1 million of its residential electricity customers.

The company will also increase its Hardship Fund by €2 million to €5 million.

However Deputy Mattie McGrath says the move from the company is pitiful.

“Look it’s pathetic especially in the week before Christmas. It’s more like Grinch than any kind of festive spirit.

“To think that they can give back €50 in 2023 and forego profits. What profits or how much profits – I mean the problem is they’ve been left by the government and the Regulator to charge what they like.”