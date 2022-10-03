McGrath accuses Taoiseach of giving platitudes on energy crisis

The Taoiseach is trying to get a ‘quick fix’ for pay as you go energy customers by telling them to get help from social welfare offices.

That’s the view of a Tipperary TD who says community welfare offices have been removed from rural villages.

Mattie McGrath says Micheál Martin isn’t being realistic as hours are also being cut back in other social welfare offices.

“Only special hours they work in the offices in the bigger towns so this is another nice sound-bite that people will be looked after when he has no intention of looking after them.

“He doesn’t understand that the workforce isn’t there in Social Welfare to deal with these new problems.”