McGrath accuses Taoiseach of avoiding carbon tax issue

The Rural Independent Group – headed up by Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath – have continued to voice their opposition to the Carbon Tax.

The Independent Deputy raised the issue with the Taoiseach in the Dáil yesterday calling for what he described as a meaningful debate.

Mattie McGrath says it’s needed so people can survive the increases and rising cost of living.

He accused Micheál Martin of dancing around the issue.

“Increases in ESB, gas you name it and excise that you have on it.

“And you dancing around on the head of a pin telling fibs. We’re asking you if you’re going to go off for two weeks on Thursday (Easter recess) and the 1st of May come back and add insult to injury with another carbon tax.

“It’s just totally unacceptable, totally unpalatable to our people and its an anathema to right thinking people.

“We don’t deny climate change but this is not the time and this is not the way to deal with it. The stick rather than the carrot.”

In reply the Taoiseach said he had to give best to Deputy McGrath on the dancing front but said he had no problem in debating the Carbon Tax.

“I’m nowhere near as good a dancer as you are Deputy McGrath – I have to put that on the record.

“But I want to say this to you that I don’t mind a meaningful debate at all – I think we should have a meaningful debate.”