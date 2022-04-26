McGrath accuses Oireachtas of running away with themselves

The Rural Independent group has called for the carbon tax to be entirely scrapped.

While some opposition parties have opposed increases in the tax, this is the first group to entirely call for it to be eliminated.

Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath says the cost on people can’t be justified.

“Once and for all get real and get rid of this punitive carbon tax – because that’s what it is.

“We hear all these stories from other parties – they’re against it and they’re against parts of it and whatever. Many more are totally for it and that’s their decision.

“The fact that this Oireachtas voted almost two years ago now to pass it for ten years without it even coming before the House each year – an annual increase. We’re running away with ourselves.”