Major investment in Cahir waste water treatment plant

€5 million has been allocated to upgrade the waste water treatment plant in Cahir.

Capacity at the facility is currently under pressure and future development of the town would be at risk without these essential works.

The work is due to start in Quarter 1 of 2023 and will take 15 months to complete.

Local councillor Andy Moloney has long campaigned for these works and outlined to Tipp FM what they would entail.

“Works are to start in Q1, Q2 2023, it’s a 15 month, it’s a fairly comprehensive capacity storage area with associated works off it, and it’s to improve the water quality going into the Suir. We’ve seen this week where water quality across the country has been poor and this will improve water quality for the area and the town.”

He is also hopeful it will increase and support economic and social growth.

“Without this investment both housing and industrial investment could not progress… it’s an ideal location for people to come to work, live , and play and without this investment… it could not progress so it’s a welcome announcement.”