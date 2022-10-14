Lough Derg bathing spots up to scratch

Water quality at bathing locations in Tipperary have been given a clean bill of health by the Environment Protection Agency.

Nationally there’s been a further drop in the quality of Ireland’s rivers, lakes, estuaries, and coastal waters.

The report shows just half of the nation’s waters are in a satisfactory condition.

Standards have fallen by 16% in estuaries, 10% in coastal waters, 3% in lakes and 1% in rivers.

While there are no official bathing spots in Tipp locations at Terryglass, Skehena, Youghal Quay and Castlelough on the shores of Lough Derg are monitored by the local authority.

These have been declared to be of the highest quality by the EPA while official locations at Portumna at the northern end of Lough Derg and on the Clare shores of the lake are said to be excellent.

EPA Programme Manager, Mary Gurrie describes which part of the country has the worst water quality.

“The finds are most significant in our estuaries and coastal waters along the south-east and southern seaboards. We have areas such as Cork Harbour, Wexford Harbour and the Slaney, Suir and Nore estuaries which have lost their good quality water status.”