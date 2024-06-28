Locals concerned over plans for power station near Portumna

Concerns are being raised in North Tipperary over plans to build a massive gas-fired power station over the border in south Galway.

A planning application has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála for a power plant burning fossil-fuel natural gas on a site between Kilimor and Portumna, including three 45-metre chimneys and 224 single story lithium-ion battery enclosures.

A large public meeting was held in Portumna this week with north Tipperary residents and councillors also attending.

Independent Cllr Michael O’Meara says it could have huge repercussions for the whole area.