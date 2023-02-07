Local groups benefit from Energy Support Scheme

19 community groups in Tipperary have been awarded funding to help with rising energy bills.

The Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme was introduced last year to help voluntary organisations with the cost of keeping the lights on.

The amounts awarded in Tipp range from €1,883 for Cappawhite Community Council to €200 for Rathcabbin Community Hall, Blackcastle Theatre Company and Castleiney Development Association.

Applications for the scheme will remain open until February 24th to encourage as many voluntary organisations to apply.

Rathcabbin Community Hall Company Limited by Guarantee (€200)

Three Drives Family Resource Centre (€528)

South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association CLG (€200)

Blackcastle Theatre Company CLG (€200)

Boherlahan Community Association CLG (€255)

Boher Community Garden and Amenities Development Group CLG (€321)

Tipperary Rape Crisis and Counselling Centre CLG (€250)

Cabragh Wetlands Development Trust (€361)

St. Paul’s Community Hall (€542)

Clerihan Community Council CLG (€507)

Roscrea Abbey Community Centre Ltd (€755)

Rosegreen Development Association Company Limited by Guarantee (€930)

Cappawhite Community Council Limited (€1,883)

Castleiney Development Association Company (€200)

KBK (Kilcash Ballypatrick Killurney) Sportsfield CLG (€217)

Curreeny Community Hall (€258)

Ballyporeen Community Council CLG (€556)

Brewery Lane Theatre and Arts Centre CLG (€648)

Sliabh-Ardagh Rural Development Company Limited By Guarantee (€1,411)