Littering on the roads of Tipperary has gone to another level

Members of the Tidy Towns group in Cahir carry out regular clean-ups on the approach roads to the town collecting bags of rubbish.

However local Councillor Andy Moloney told Tipp Today earlier that lately they have started finding some rubbish which they are putting down to the pressure being put on commercial drivers to meet deadlines.

“When it comes to roadside litter there’s no holds barred as far as we can see when we’re collecting on the Regional roads. You’d have the big 2 litres bottles full of what we thought was lemonade but it was actually urine that was in them.

“The pressures that are on truck drivers to meet deadlines and to be at venues and boats, they’re not stopping and they’re trying to make the most out of their tachograph. They’re actually piddling into the bottle and the bottle goes out the window.”