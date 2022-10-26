Kelly urges people to check their energy bill

A Tipperary man’s energy bill had €500 added due to incorrect rate charges being applied.

This issue has been brought to light by local TD Alan Kelly after information was shared by a constituent who became ‘alarmed’ at the cost of his bill which had been estimated over a considerable period of time.

Emails seen by Tipp FM between this customer and his energy provider show that the unit price was being based on current rates rather than the set right at the time of use.

Deputy Kelly says while he accepts mistakes can be made, he is concerned that this may have happened to other customers and is urging people to check with their providers.

He says he will be bringing this issue to the Minister and Regulator.

“This is huge as regards the amount of money €500 plus but also really we need to know if these companies are fully transparent as regards what they are charging people, where they have estimated bills in particular that the unit rate they are charging is the unit rate from that period and not the unit rate from today or last week, because we know they are getting higher all the time at the moment so that is the critical piece of information that we need to find out and I am determined to find that out.”