Kelly: Silvermines hydro-electric plant key to easing energy concerns

The new National Energy Security review could be a boost for the planned Silvermines Hydro Electric plant.

With spiralling energy costs and the threat of blackouts over the winter alternatives are being sought to secure supplies into the future.

The North Tipp project would see electricity produced by pumping water from a high reservoir to a low reservoir through giant turbines.

The review proposes using pumped hydro-electricity in addition to that already supplied by the Turlough Hill plant.

Deputy Alan Kelly says the Silvermines project is best suited to supply this.

“It’s the most advanced project like this in the country – in fact I think its probably the only project in that has been advanced to this level to this level.

“So this is really good news. Hopefully we will see the government move to invest in this project because I believe it will have to be a public/private partnership in some capacity. But its quite obvious to anybody now that we need some system to increase our energy capacity.

Deputy Kelly accepts there is no quick fix to concerns about Ireland’s energy supply.

However the Labour Deputy believes with the right support and backing the Silvermines hydro-electric plant could be up and running by 2027 or ’28.

“We need the government to come on board and work with us all – all the stakeholders including Tipperary County Council, those involved in the project to date, the local stakeholders in the Silvermines and everybody else across the whole energy space to ensure that this project gets delivered.

“It’s a national priority now that the Silvermines hydro-electric project is delivered in the coming years given the energy crisis we have.”