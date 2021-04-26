Go ahead for Rahealty solar farm

An Bord Pleanala has approved a major solar farm development in Mid-Tipperary.

The state planning appeals board has however attached revised conditions to the planning originally granted by Tipperary county Council.

ENGIE Developments Ireland Limited is the company behind the plans for the 38 hectare site in Rahealty near Thurles.

Concerns were raised in the appeal to An Bord Pleanala by a 3rd party in relation to a number of issues including the health impact, flood risk, visual impact and the effect it would have on tourism.

The inspector appointed to the case recommended that permission should be granted for the solar farm with An Bord Pleanala giving the green light for the project.