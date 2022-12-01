Energy Efficiency Retrofit Programme ongoing in Tipperary

59 homes in Tipperary have benefitted from retrofitting since 2021.

Progress has been made on the Energy Efficiency Retrofit Programme in the county which has seen works such as new windows, heat pumps, insulation, and ventilation installed at the properties.

A further 100 houses were selected as part of the scheme for 2022 across the five districts and pre-work surveys are on-going.

Those works are due to commence in Q2 of 2023.

A process has also started to identify more homes for the upcoming retrofitting programme.