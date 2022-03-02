Efforts of tidy towns groups in Carrick district to be recognised

Last year’s Tidy Towns awards for the Carrick-on-Suir district are set to take place next week.

They were originally postponed because of Covid.

The awards will take place on Tuesday, March 8th at 7pm in Cloneen Community Hall.

Cathaoirleach of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District, Councillor Mark Fitzgerald, welcomed the return of the awards.

“District Tidy Towns awards are back and I’m delighted to welcome them to my own village the week after next.

“It’s so important to acknowledge the hard work of our volunteers of all the villages and towns in our area do on a yearly basis and they do it for very little thanks.

“It’s just because they’ve such pride in their area and love it, I think the awards night is a great way of letting them know that we appreciate the work that’s done on the ground.”