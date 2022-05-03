CSO figures show Tipperary electricity usage

Tipperary households had the 8th highest electricity consumption in the country last year.

CSO figures show that 359 Gigawatt hours were used in residential properties in the Premier County during 2021.

Non-residential usage amounted to 478 Gigawatt hours in Tipp last year which again was the 8th highest consumption in the country.

Nationally there was a 5 per cent increase in electricity consumption compared to 2020.

In all there are 75,423 residential electricity meters in Tipp while there are 10,726 non-residential.