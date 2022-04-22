Council urged to introduce hardship fund for waste collection

A Thurles based councillor is calling for a hardship fund as a way of alleviating dumping issues.

Dumping is always an issue for councillors, but one local representative believes that some people simply can’t afford a bin collection or don’t have transport to go to a bring centre.

Fine Gael Councillor Peggy Ryan told Tipp FM that a hardship fund, which would allow for income and circumstances to be taken into consideration, could be a big help.

She was told by the council that households do have an option to share a bin collection service, but that a hardship fund would have to be a national incentive.

“I think the hardship fund has to be explored because we are aware that currently there are spiralling costs across everything.

“So, I think paying for the bins, for some people, it’s the straw that’s breaking the camel’s back and if it’s (littering) not coming from a place of malice, where is it coming from?”