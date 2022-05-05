Council to provide more supplies for Spring Clean

More supplies are to be given to communities in Carrick on Suir ahead of the County Spring Clean.

An issue was raised at the recent meeting of the Municipal District by Councillor Imelda Goldsboro with poor provision of supplies for groups wanting to participate.

Over 300 groups from Tipperary registered to carry out clean-ups throughout the country, an increase on the number of registered groups this time last year.

So far 33 groups within the Carrick District have signed up but were not given enough pickers, bags or gloves.

Councillor Goldsboro was assured that the council would look at increasing the supply allocations to all groups ahead of the clean.