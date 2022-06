A decision is due in the coming days on plans for a civic amenity facility in Carrick on Suir.

Quality Recycling Limited has its headquarters at Ballylynch and is a major employer in the town.

They currently provide domestic wheelie bin services in South Tipperary and Waterford city & county.

Their site in Carrick already has a mixed dry recycling plant – the proposals currently before Tipperary County Council is for a much larger Civic Amenity site.