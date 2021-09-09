Continued opposition to Shannon – Dublin pipeline plans

A Nenagh councillor is calling for an independent review into the plans for the Eastern and Midlands Water Supply Project.

The issue is to be raised by Séamie Morris at next week’s Municipal District Meeting there.

The plans are for Irish Water to pump water from the Shannon at Lough Derg up to Dublin.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Councillor Morris said he also wants the government to look into it.

“I’ve also asked them to support my request for the government to put this project on the draft National Risk Assessment which is being carried out at the moment.”

“The project is still trundling along – it was supposed to be built by 2022 but it hasn’t even gone to planning and they haven’t even done an environmental impact assessment on it.”

“But already there’s quarter of a billion Euro being spent on a project that’s not needed.”